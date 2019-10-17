Hazara woman from Pakistan named in BBC’s 100 Women of 2019

LONDON: Jalila Haider, a Hazara woman from Pakistan, was on Wednesday named in the 100 women of 2019 list compiled by United Kingdom-based news outlet British Broadcasting Corporation. Haider, who is a human rights lawyer, specialises in defending women's rights in Pakistan, and provides free legal services to women in poverty across the country. She is also the founder of We the Humans, a non-profit organisation working with local communities to provide opportunities for vulnerable women and children. According to the BBC, she is the first female lawyer from the Hazara community, and in 2018 she went on hunger strike demanding protection for her people. Taking to social networking platform Twitter, Haider expressedprofound joy at being being named in the list, and said it was an honour for her to represent Pakistan on the list. "Wow, This is an honor for me that I am among the @BBC100women list 2019 from Paksitan. I want to congratulate Parveen Ahanger @_APDP also to be the among the list. More power to the brave women of Kashmir," she wrote on Twitter.