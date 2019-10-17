Siddiq Memorial Cricket

LAHORE: Apollo Club marched into 2nd round of 17th M Siddiq Memorial Cricket Tournament after crushing Golden Stars Club by 169 runs played at Race Course Ground on Wednesday. Fine batting by Ahsan Bhatti, Reyan Nadeem and good bowling by M Rameez were the main feature of the match.

Scores: Apollo Club 281/8 in 40 Overs (Reyan Nadeem 55, Ali Haider 32, Hashim Ibrahim 30, Ahsan Bhatti 63, Usaid Amin 25, M Saleem 49, Rana Tauqeer 4/57). Golden Stars 112 all out in 24.3 Overs (Osama Aqeel 48, Imran Ali 14, Hafiz Zulqarnain 23, M Rameez 4/32, Nisar Ahmed 3/28, Afaq Khan 2/26).