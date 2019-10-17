Pak U-19 leaves for Beijing

LAHORE: Pakistan U-19 leaves for Beijing, China, on Wednesday to play friendly matches against the home and Afghanistan U-19 squads.

The 12-player squad will be captained by M Harris Khan, while Saim Ayub will be his vice-captain. Pakistan U-19 team will play China on Saturday, 19 October and Afghanistan on Sunday, 20 October. A combined Afghanistan and Pakistan side will play China on Wednesday, 23 October. Pakistan squad will return home on Thursday, 24 October. The tour has been has been arranged by Chinese government and purpose of these matches is to strengthen the mutual communication, understanding and friendship between China, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Pak U-19 squad: M Harris Khan (captain), Saim Ayub (vice-captain), Aamir Ali, Abbas Afridi, Fahad Munir, Haseeb Ullah (wicketkeeper), Jahanzeb Sultan, M Irfan Khan, M Wasim Junior, Sameer Saqib, Shiraz Khan and Zaman Khan.Support staff: Mohtashim Rashid (coach), Rehan Khalid (physiotherapist) and Fazal Wahab (trainer).