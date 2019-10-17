Hasan fails to recover from back pain

LAHORE: Fast bowler Hasan Ali’s participation in the ongoing National T20 Cup in Faisalabad has become doubtful after the bowler could not recover from the back pain.

The bowler had been under supervision at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. After a two-day review, the bowler did not show any signs of improvements. According to sources, the cricketer could not bowl nor do any weight training. The 25-year-old had opted out to sit out of Pakistan’s one-day international and T20 home series against Sri Lanka and may now also be dropped from the 16-member squad for Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup, due to the bowler’s lack of fitness.

Ali’s condition may also see him miss out on the action in the upcoming T20 series against Australia. The squad for the T20 series will be announced next week. Pakistan will play three T20 matches in the first leg of the series in Australia. The series will begin on November 3.