Dozens of Pak stars to feature in ‘The Hundred’ event

LAHORE: Dozens of Pakistani cricket stars would be seen in action at the inaugural edition of England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) newly-introduced format “The Hundred”.

T20 stars Chris Gayle, Lasith Malinga, Kagiso Rabada, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc and David Warner are listed in the draft for the highest reserved price category that stands at £125,000. Speedster M Amir carries the highest reserve price from Pakistan of £100,000. Whereas, Babar Azam, M Hafeez and Shadab Khan have £75,000 as their reserve price in The Hundred draft. The upcoming 100-ball English tournament would be played among eight city-based teams, and will take place next year from 17 July-16 August. The eight teams will be based in London (two teams), Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Cardiff and Southampton.

The overseas player list includes global T20 stars including Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Glenn Maxwell, alongside Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi, Babar Azam, Afghanistan captain and spin sensation Rashid Khan, Australia’s opener David Warner, Steve Smith and speedster Mitchell Starc, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Kiwis’ Kane Williamson.

The inaugural The Hundred player draft is scheduled to take place on 20 October. “Teams will select 12 players on the night — with a maximum of three overseas picks — who will join the already-announced England red-ball contracted players and Local Icons,” the ECB said in a statement.

Pakistani stars on ‘The Hundred’ draft: Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Sohaib Maqsood, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Akmal, Faheem Ashraf, M Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, M Rizwan, Haris Sohail, Sohail Tanvir, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, M Amir, Hassan Ali, Junaid Khan, Umar Akmal, Usama Mir, Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah.