‘Punjab to top medals table in National Games’

LAHORE: Punjab athletes have initiated their preparation for participation in the upcoming 33rd National Games to be held in Peshawar next month.

The camps of different games have been established at various venues, informed Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh. “We are quite hopeful that Punjab will top the medals table in the upcoming sports extravaganza of the country,” he expressed these views while talking to media during his visit of Punjab wushu camp at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Wednesday.

Aulakh was accompanied by President Pakistan Wushu Federation Iftikhar Malik, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, DSO Nadeem Qaiser and other officials during his visit. Aulakh also witnessed wonderful wushu performances of male and female athletes for some time. He appreciated excellent performances of Punjab wushu players.

Answering a question about the changed schedule of 33rd National Games and its effects on the preparation of Punjab teams, Aulakh said: “We are taking this delay positively and now our athletes have got some more days to give final touches to their preparations for the National Games. Definitely, this delay of a few days could prove to be blessing in disguise for our contingent”.

Aulakh said as many as 70 male and female wushu players are taking part in training camp. “Our young players are doing hard work under the supervision of qualified coaches and we are pretty confident that Punjab athletes will exhibit their best possible performances in the grand event,” he added.