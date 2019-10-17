Shoaib stuns top-seed Webb to reach semis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Talented Shoaib Khan (Pak) caused ripples in the second leg of the ITF Pakistan Junior World Ranking Tennis beating top-seed Daniel Webb (GBR) in three-set cracker to make it to the semi-finals at the Dilawar Abbas/PTF Tennis Complex Wednesday.
Shoaib Khan came from behind to beat Daniel Webb 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-1. Both displayed quality tennis and was appreciated by the large crowd. The score went up to 5-5 in the first set. Daniel Webb won the first set at 7-5 by breaking 12th game of first set after three duce. In the second set Shoaib Khan built up comfortable 3-1 lead by breaking 3rd game of Daniel in which he made two double faults. Daniel started attacking game and built up 5-3 lead by breaking 6th and 8th game of Shoaib Khan. Pakistani leveled the score 5-5 all by breaking 9th game of Daniel Webb. Second set was decided on a tie break which was won by Shoaib Khan at 7-4 after going down 2-4 at one stage. Shoaib Khan was seen in full command in the final set and did not allow his opponent to settle down with powerful forehand and backhand drives winning it 6-1 by breaking 3rd, 5th and 7th game of Daniel Webb to advance into semis.
Second seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Pak) won his quarter-finals against 8th seed local lad Ahmed Kamil 6-4 6-2. Third seed Kim Min-Joon (Kor) proved too good for Saqib Hayat (Pak), eliminating him in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. He will face Huzaifa Abdul Rehman in second semi final. In the last quarter final Kang Gunuk (Kor) was in excellent form eliminating M Nauman Aftab (Pakistan) without any resistance 6-1, 6-1. He will face Shoaib Khan (Pak) in the first semi final.
In the girls’ singles event, Aysegul Mert (TUR), Choi Ji-Woo (Kor), Valitova Arina (RUS) and unseeded Jang Soo Ha (Kor) advanced into the semi-final by eliminating their respective opponents in straight sets.
Results: Boys semis: Shoaib Khan (Pak) bt Daniel Webb (GBR) 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-1; Kang Gunuk (Kor) bt M.Nouman Aftab (Pak) 6-1, 6-1; Min-Joon KIM (Kor) bt Saqib Hayat (Pak) 6-3, 6-2; Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Pak) bt Kamil Ahmed (Pak) 6-4, 6-2. Girls singles quarter finals: Aysegul Mert (TUR) bt Cheraghi Dorsa (Iri) 6-2, 6-3; Choi Ji-Woo (Kor) bt Thouard Clemence (FRA) 6-1, 6-2; Valitova Arina (RUS) bt Khanloo Mahta (Iri) 6-0, 6-1; Jang Soo Ha (Kor) bt Elmas Leyla Nilufer (TUR) 6-2, 6-2.
Boys doubles quarter final: Ksese Luca Emanuel (GER)/Daniel Webb (GBR) bt Sami Zeb Khan (Pak)/Tootoonchi Moghadam (Iri) 7-5, 7-6(3);
Girls doubles quarter final: Cheraghi Dorsa (Iri)/Shen Hannah Kaile (HKG) bt Abas Aliya (MDA)/Thouard Clemence (FRA) 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.
Girls’ doubles semi final: Khanloo Mahta (Iri)/Safi Meshkatolzahra (Iri) bt Aysegul Mert (TUR)/Elmas Leyla Nilufer (TUR) 6-3, 2-6, 10-3;
Choi Ji-Woo (Kor)/Jang Soo Ha (Kor) bt Cheraghi Dorsa (Iri)/Shen Hannah Kaile (HKG) 6-4, 6-1.
ISLAMABAD: Talented Shoaib Khan (Pak) caused ripples in the second leg of the ITF Pakistan Junior World Ranking Tennis beating top-seed Daniel Webb (GBR) in three-set cracker to make it to the semi-finals at the Dilawar Abbas/PTF Tennis Complex Wednesday.
Shoaib Khan came from behind to beat Daniel Webb 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-1. Both displayed quality tennis and was appreciated by the large crowd. The score went up to 5-5 in the first set. Daniel Webb won the first set at 7-5 by breaking 12th game of first set after three duce. In the second set Shoaib Khan built up comfortable 3-1 lead by breaking 3rd game of Daniel in which he made two double faults. Daniel started attacking game and built up 5-3 lead by breaking 6th and 8th game of Shoaib Khan. Pakistani leveled the score 5-5 all by breaking 9th game of Daniel Webb. Second set was decided on a tie break which was won by Shoaib Khan at 7-4 after going down 2-4 at one stage. Shoaib Khan was seen in full command in the final set and did not allow his opponent to settle down with powerful forehand and backhand drives winning it 6-1 by breaking 3rd, 5th and 7th game of Daniel Webb to advance into semis.
Second seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Pak) won his quarter-finals against 8th seed local lad Ahmed Kamil 6-4 6-2. Third seed Kim Min-Joon (Kor) proved too good for Saqib Hayat (Pak), eliminating him in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. He will face Huzaifa Abdul Rehman in second semi final. In the last quarter final Kang Gunuk (Kor) was in excellent form eliminating M Nauman Aftab (Pakistan) without any resistance 6-1, 6-1. He will face Shoaib Khan (Pak) in the first semi final.
In the girls’ singles event, Aysegul Mert (TUR), Choi Ji-Woo (Kor), Valitova Arina (RUS) and unseeded Jang Soo Ha (Kor) advanced into the semi-final by eliminating their respective opponents in straight sets.
Results: Boys semis: Shoaib Khan (Pak) bt Daniel Webb (GBR) 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-1; Kang Gunuk (Kor) bt M.Nouman Aftab (Pak) 6-1, 6-1; Min-Joon KIM (Kor) bt Saqib Hayat (Pak) 6-3, 6-2; Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Pak) bt Kamil Ahmed (Pak) 6-4, 6-2. Girls singles quarter finals: Aysegul Mert (TUR) bt Cheraghi Dorsa (Iri) 6-2, 6-3; Choi Ji-Woo (Kor) bt Thouard Clemence (FRA) 6-1, 6-2; Valitova Arina (RUS) bt Khanloo Mahta (Iri) 6-0, 6-1; Jang Soo Ha (Kor) bt Elmas Leyla Nilufer (TUR) 6-2, 6-2.
Boys doubles quarter final: Ksese Luca Emanuel (GER)/Daniel Webb (GBR) bt Sami Zeb Khan (Pak)/Tootoonchi Moghadam (Iri) 7-5, 7-6(3);
Girls doubles quarter final: Cheraghi Dorsa (Iri)/Shen Hannah Kaile (HKG) bt Abas Aliya (MDA)/Thouard Clemence (FRA) 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.
Girls’ doubles semi final: Khanloo Mahta (Iri)/Safi Meshkatolzahra (Iri) bt Aysegul Mert (TUR)/Elmas Leyla Nilufer (TUR) 6-3, 2-6, 10-3;
Choi Ji-Woo (Kor)/Jang Soo Ha (Kor) bt Cheraghi Dorsa (Iri)/Shen Hannah Kaile (HKG) 6-4, 6-1.