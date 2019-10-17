Shoaib stuns top-seed Webb to reach semis

ISLAMABAD: Talented Shoaib Khan (Pak) caused ripples in the second leg of the ITF Pakistan Junior World Ranking Tennis beating top-seed Daniel Webb (GBR) in three-set cracker to make it to the semi-finals at the Dilawar Abbas/PTF Tennis Complex Wednesday.

Shoaib Khan came from behind to beat Daniel Webb 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-1. Both displayed quality tennis and was appreciated by the large crowd. The score went up to 5-5 in the first set. Daniel Webb won the first set at 7-5 by breaking 12th game of first set after three duce. In the second set Shoaib Khan built up comfortable 3-1 lead by breaking 3rd game of Daniel in which he made two double faults. Daniel started attacking game and built up 5-3 lead by breaking 6th and 8th game of Shoaib Khan. Pakistani leveled the score 5-5 all by breaking 9th game of Daniel Webb. Second set was decided on a tie break which was won by Shoaib Khan at 7-4 after going down 2-4 at one stage. Shoaib Khan was seen in full command in the final set and did not allow his opponent to settle down with powerful forehand and backhand drives winning it 6-1 by breaking 3rd, 5th and 7th game of Daniel Webb to advance into semis.

Second seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Pak) won his quarter-finals against 8th seed local lad Ahmed Kamil 6-4 6-2. Third seed Kim Min-Joon (Kor) proved too good for Saqib Hayat (Pak), eliminating him in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. He will face Huzaifa Abdul Rehman in second semi final. In the last quarter final Kang Gunuk (Kor) was in excellent form eliminating M Nauman Aftab (Pakistan) without any resistance 6-1, 6-1. He will face Shoaib Khan (Pak) in the first semi final.

In the girls’ singles event, Aysegul Mert (TUR), Choi Ji-Woo (Kor), Valitova Arina (RUS) and unseeded Jang Soo Ha (Kor) advanced into the semi-final by eliminating their respective opponents in straight sets.

Results: Boys semis: Shoaib Khan (Pak) bt Daniel Webb (GBR) 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-1; Kang Gunuk (Kor) bt M.Nouman Aftab (Pak) 6-1, 6-1; Min-Joon KIM (Kor) bt Saqib Hayat (Pak) 6-3, 6-2; Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Pak) bt Kamil Ahmed (Pak) 6-4, 6-2. Girls singles quarter finals: Aysegul Mert (TUR) bt Cheraghi Dorsa (Iri) 6-2, 6-3; Choi Ji-Woo (Kor) bt Thouard Clemence (FRA) 6-1, 6-2; Valitova Arina (RUS) bt Khanloo Mahta (Iri) 6-0, 6-1; Jang Soo Ha (Kor) bt Elmas Leyla Nilufer (TUR) 6-2, 6-2.

Boys doubles quarter final: Ksese Luca Emanuel (GER)/Daniel Webb (GBR) bt Sami Zeb Khan (Pak)/Tootoonchi Moghadam (Iri) 7-5, 7-6(3);

Girls doubles quarter final: Cheraghi Dorsa (Iri)/Shen Hannah Kaile (HKG) bt Abas Aliya (MDA)/Thouard Clemence (FRA) 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.

Girls’ doubles semi final: Khanloo Mahta (Iri)/Safi Meshkatolzahra (Iri) bt Aysegul Mert (TUR)/Elmas Leyla Nilufer (TUR) 6-3, 2-6, 10-3;

Choi Ji-Woo (Kor)/Jang Soo Ha (Kor) bt Cheraghi Dorsa (Iri)/Shen Hannah Kaile (HKG) 6-4, 6-1.