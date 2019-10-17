close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2019

Royal couple to visit NCA today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2019

LAHORE: The Duke Prince William and Dutchess of Cambridge Princess Kate Middleton will pay a visit to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore on Thursday (today).

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani and Chief Executive Wasim Khan will receive the Duke and Dutchess on the occasion.The royal couple will also play cricket during their 40-minute stay at the cricket academy.

The PCB is finalising the list of cricketers which will be part of the festivities on Thursday.However, many cricketers on the national side including skipper Sarfraz Ahmed are likely to miss out the opportunity to meet the royal couple as they are in participating in the ongoing domestic T20 Cup in Faisalabad.

