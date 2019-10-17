BD security delegation to visit Pakistan

LAHORE: A security delegation of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will soon be visiting Pakistan ahead of their women’s team tour.The Bangladesh women’s cricket team and Under-16 cricket team are due to visit Pakistan in the last week of October. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is optimistic about the tour and has already begun preparations.

On the other hand, according to Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesperson Jalal Younas, the tours by both teams are subject to security clearance and for this purpose the Bangladesh’s security delegation will visit Pakistan in coming days.

As per the schedule, Bangladesh women team would arrive in Lahore on October 23 for three T20 matches and two One Day Internationals.The tour comes just days after Sri Lanka men’s team successful tour of Pakistan. The Islanders visited Pakistan for three ODI and three T20Is, winning the Twenty20 series 3-0.The Bangladesh men’s team too is expected to tour Bangladesh in February next year to play two Tests and three T20Is.