Rousing welcome to wrestler Inam Butt

LAHORE: Pakistan’s star wrestler Inam Butt returned home to a rousing welcome at the Lahore airport on Wednesday. The official of the wrestling federation accorded Inam a hero’s welcome after the athlete grabbed gold medal at the 2019 World Beach Games being held in Doha, Qatar.

“Thanks to the prayers of my fans I have been able to win this medal for Pakistan,” said Butt, while talking to media on his return to Pakistan. “This medal has a special significance because it was won at the World Beach Games, in which top athletes from around the world participate. I am really happy to win this medal, which is the first in Pakistan history at the tournament,” he said. Inam won gold at World Beach Games wrestling 90kg category after a thrilling win over Georgia’s Marsagishvili in the finals. He now has set his sights to bag maximum medals in the South Asian Games in the Philippines next month. The gold medalist was welcomed to the beat of drums, flowers and chants from other fellow wrestlers at Lahore airport.

Many of his supporters, donors and his fellow wrestlers from his hometown of Gujranwala flocked to receive the prized wrestler.

Speaking to the media, Butt said the prize was his fourth international medal and that he was very proud to represent his country.He also recalled the difficulties he faced and despite the lack of resources, the wrestler said that the support he received from media, as well as other sports boards, pushed him forward.

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik also took to social media to congratulate the gold medalist.