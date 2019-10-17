close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2019

NZ women blind team to tour Pakistan next year

Sports

October 17, 2019

LAHORE: The New Zealand women blind cricket team would tour Pakistan in October or November next year for a series against the national side.

In a statement, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said, “We have been in talks with the New Zealand Blind Cricket Council and they were more than willing to tour Pakistan next year. This would be the first time that the New Zealand women blind cricket team would tour Pakistan for a series,” he said. Sultan said the dates for the series would be announced, once the schedule was finalized, between both the boards. Earlier, Nepal women’s blind team played a five-match series against Pakistan in February this year. This was the first international women blind series which was won by the visitors 4-0.

