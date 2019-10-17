Senate Standing Committee told...

‘Top govt figure’ behind selection of Umar, Shehzad

By Abdul Mohi Shah

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mushahidullah Khan made startling revelations in the IPC Senate Standing Committee, saying that a prominent government figure is behind the selection of two non-performers Umar Akmal and Ahmad Shehzad in the national T20 team against Sri Lanka.

“The two were selected in the team at the intervention of highly influential government figure. Both did not deserve places on the team but were inducted after a highly influential figure backed their inclusion,” Mushahidullah said in Senate Standing Committee on IPC meeting that was specially convened on cricket affairs. Umar and Ahmad Shehzad played in the first two T20 matches against Sri Lanka.

The senator added that head coach Misbahul Haq was against their selection in the team but could not resist as he was getting more than Rs three million salary per month. “Possibly his monthly salary was more important for him and that is why Misbah could not resist Umar and Ahmad selection on the team.” Mushahidullah added that Sri Lanka team was below par and it was surprising to see world’s No 1 team losing against such a weak outfit.

The IPC Committee members were furious on the absence of chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani and Managing Director Wasim Khan from the team.

“Both should have made sure their presence in the committee meeting. Cricket is very important to the nation. Both PCB high ups should have ensured their presence in the meeting. There is lot to talk on new cricket structure and team performance.”Haroon Rashid, Director Domestic told the committee members that meeting notice was received on October 9 when both were in Dubai for ICC Board meeting. The committee members said that both must ensure their presence in next meeting. Senator Faisal Javed also criticized sidelining Shoiab Malik and M Hafeez from the team. “Why they were sidelined from the series against Sri Lanka despite giving relatively good performance in recent times. It is surprising to see a weak new-look Sri Lanka team beating Pakistan with such a big margin in T20 series.” Haroon Rashid said Shoaib’s performance was not up to the mark. “Only Misbahul Haq was responsible for team’s performance and I am not authorized to talk on his behalf,” Haroon Rashid said.

“How you could say that for Shoiab Malik as he was seen going on run scoring spree in the Caribbean League. Misbah was good Test and one-day player but was never a good T20 player,” Senator Faisal Javed said. Mushahidullah also expressed his concern over first class cricketers’ job losing spree. “A good number of first class cricketers who were getting good amount in return of representing their departmental teams have gone jobless due to the new domestic structure. It is really a worrying point,” he said.