‘Miracle survival’ for newborn found in Indian grave

LUCKNOW: Doctors on Wednesday hailed as a “miracle” the survival of a newborn girl found several days after being buried alive, as police hunted for her parents who have been charged with attempted murder. The nearly eight-day-old baby was found in a clay pot by a father Thursday when he was digging a grave for his own newborn daughter, who had died the day before, in a village in northern Uttar Pradesh state.
