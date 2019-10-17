Qatar to end migrant worker restrictions

DOHA: Qatar announced plans Wednesday to scrap controversial rules that require some workers to obtain permits to leave the country, and block certain employees from changing companies without employers´ permission. Qatar has introduced a series of reforms to its “kafala” sponsorship system since its selection to host the 2022 World Cup, which set in motion a huge construction programme employing foreign workers. The restrictive system required foreign workers to obtain permission from their employers to leave the country, a system that critics said fuelled abuses. Last year, the exit visa was eliminated for the majority of workers, but the authorities are now extending that to the remainder.