3 killed, dozens kids wounded in Taliban truck blast

JALALABAD, Afghanistan: At least three people were killed and about 20 children wounded when a Taliban truck bomb detonated near a rural police station and partially destroyed a nearby religious school, Afghan officials said. The early morning attack happened in Alishing district in eastern Laghman province, said interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi. “Three people including two security forces were killed and 27 were wounded,” he added. According to Asadullah Daulatzai, spokesman for the provincial governor, the bomb exploded outside a police station and severely damaged a nearby madrassa, or religious school.