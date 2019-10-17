close
Erdogan says can no longer ‘keep track’ of Trump’s tweets

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he could no longer “keep track” of the tweets by his US counterpart Donald Trump as tensions mount over Ankara´s operation against Kurdish militants in Syria, in comments published Wednesday. “When we take a look at Mr Trump´s Twitter posts, we can no longer follow them. We cannot keep track,” Erdogan told Turkish journalists aboard a plane returning from Baku, in comments carried by the Hurriyet daily.

