Drunk woman gets months in jail for biting cop

SINGAPORE: A New Zealand woman has been jailed in Singapore for six and half months for biting a policewoman’s arm after a drunken night out while visiting her sister.

Katie Christina Rakich arrived in Singapore one evening in June, already slightly drunk, and headed for dinner with her younger sister and her sister’s boyfriend, court documents showed.

The 27-year-old drank beer during the meal and the group later headed to another bar where she had more drinks. They returned to the sister’s apartment in the early hours.