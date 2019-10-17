Trump is ‘killing us’, says Republican leader in secretly recorded audio

TEXAS: Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, a Republican, urged a conservative activist to target members of his own party ahead of the 2020 primaries and used explicit language to discuss Democratic lawmakers in the state, according to a secretly recorded audiotape released Tuesday.

The hour-long audio was made public by Michael Quinn Sullivan, chief executive of far-right advocacy group Empower Texans, who reportedly recorded a meeting between himself, Bonnen and Rep. Dustin Burrows in June. It is not clear if the audio has been edited, though in separate Tuesday statements, neither Bonnen nor Burrows questioned its validity.

“I just think we’ve got to get through 2020, guarantee if we try and hold this majority - which, with all due respect to Trump, who I love by the way - he’s killing us in the urban-suburban districts,” Bonnen says in the recording, according to the transcript. “If we can make this work, I’ll put your guys on the floor next session.”

Bonnen repeatedly expressed concerns about maintaining Republican control in the House, where Democrats need to flip nine seats to gain the majority. Empower Texans has accused House Republicans of not being conservative enough, according to the Morning News, and previously provided funds to challengers of GOP incumbents. In the meeting, Bonnen asked Sullivan to fund and support certain GOP candidates over others.

He also railed against House Democrats including Houston Rep. Jon Rosenthal, who called a “piece of [expletive]” that “makes his skin crawl,” according to the transcript. The speaker also called Rep. Michelle Beckley, of Carrollton, “vile” and later said Dallas County Rep. Ana Marie Ramos is “awful.”