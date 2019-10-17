130m children under five have died since 2000

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS; More than 15,000 children under five die each day in the developing world, with huge disparities in death rates between and within countries, according to a detailed assessment of childhood mortality released Wednesday. From 2000 to the end of 2017, 123 million newborns, infants and toddlers perished in 99 low- and middle-income countries that account for more than 90 percent of under-five deaths, the study found. Adding preliminary figures for 2018 — along with nations not included in the tally such as China, Mexico, Brazil and Malaysia — the early childhood death toll will exceed 130 million for the first two decades of the 21st century, researchers told AFP.
