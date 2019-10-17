PTI govt to ‘engage with JUI-F over protest march’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s (PTI) core committee decided on Wednesday that Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak would lead a delegation to politically engage Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to sort out issues through political means, announced Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is also PTI’s Vice Chairman.

Addressing a press conference along with Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the PTI vice chairman said as a political party, they wanted to handle the political issues through political means and had the capacity to do so.

Qureshi informed that the defence minister was given a go ahead to establish contacts with Maulana to know his political issues and to resolve them politically.He said being a political party, they adopted a political approach and would engage Maulana politically.

However, he made it clear the PTI had no fear of anything and reminded political opponents not to have any misconception regarding the PTI’s capacity to handle the political challenges. He said the PTI had the experience of holding 126 days Dharna (sit-in). The PTI stalwart, however, cautioned Pakistan was raising the Kashmir issue at the international forums and with the approach of Kashmir Black Day on October 27, such petty political issues could harm the greater cause. He said the country was stabilising economically after PTI’s government tackled myriad crippling financial issues of the past. All these issues were being tackled with some harsh and difficult decisions, he added.

Economy was now on the path of stability which was resulting in the economic turnaround, he said, adding the political situation would harm those economic indicators.

About the other decision taken in the PTI’s core committee, he said in order to bring improvement in the governance system, they had decided to hold local government elections on the third tier of the government. The local bodies elections would be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces where the required legislation had been done and being run by the PTI governments. To a question, Qureshi made it clear under the National Action Plan (NAP), there would be no permission for private militia. The baton-wielding groups could not be allowed in the democratic setup. He said the Prime Minister would soon hold meetings with Ulema and Mashaikh to seek their guidance.

However, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman ruled out any possibility of talks with the government and said negotiations could take place only after the resignation by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday his party had decided to throw weight behind Maulana Fazl and to support the JUI-F chief’s decision to go against the PTI government. Speaking to the media in Rato Dero, Bilawal reiterated: “PPP thinks the government will have to go.”