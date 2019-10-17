CM orders speedy provision of utilities to Regi Model Town

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday ordered immediate action to clear the land and other issues hindering the provision of utilities and other infrastructure in the Regi Model Town.

He was addressing a meeting on ‘Transform Peshawar Plan’ at Chief Minister’s House, Peshawar, said a handout.

Provincial Ministers Shahram Tarakai, Ishtiaq Urmar, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Hisham Inamullah, Liaqat Khattak, Advisors to Chief Minister Ziaullah Bangash, Kamran Bangash, MPA Arbab Jahandad and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister said the KP government was committed to the transformation of Peshawar to make it a vibrant city with enhanced quality of life having a modern infrastructure network and improved service delivery, adding an integrated rolling plan had been proposed for the purpose.

Earlier, the participants of the meeting were briefed about the ‘Transform Peshawar Plan’ focusing key sectors including infrastructure development, traffic management, beautification, service delivery, recreation and sports, sanitation and drinking water, utilities (electricity and gas), and improvement of health and education facilities. It was revealed in the meeting that short-term, mid-term and long-term strategy was adopted to implement the plan in aforesaid key sectors.

The meeting was told that as a first step of the transformation plan, an integrated rolling plan has been proposed which will be refined and expanded with public and expert field back.

The meeting was briefed on the new and ongoing ADP schemes along with allocation for current financial year and expenditures made so far in different sectors.

The participants of the meeting were informed that in roads sectors in upgradation/ development of surrounding areas of Ring Road from Pajaggi Road to Warsak Road Peshawar was being carried out costing Rs500 million out of which Rs.60 million have been allocated in current Annual Development Programme.

Similarly, under the ongoing scheme of ADP, work on improvement and widening of road from Mufti Mehmood Flyover to old Budhni bridge upto Wahid Garhi was in progress.