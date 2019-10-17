close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
OCC
Our crime correspondent
October 17, 2019

2 killed in Jatli

Islamabad

Rawalpindi: Two men were killed in a shootout in Jatli, a town of Rawalpindi, on a land dispute here on Wednesday, the police spokesman said.

The police have arrested the key accused involved in the shooting on the information of a victim who was injured seriously and admitted to a hospital.

The victim, identified as Nisar Ahmad, who later expired in DHQ Hospital narrated the story of the attack before the police, saying that he was at home with Naveed Ahmad when their rival opened fire at them, consequently Naveed died on the spot. While Nisar Ahmad, after recording his statement succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Soon after identification of the accused, a team rushed to the scene and arrested the suspect. The police have lodged an FIR and started investigation.

