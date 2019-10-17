More than 100 children reunited with families

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Wednesday said that Islamabad police reunited or recovered more than 100 missing or abducted children with their families safely during the last 11 months and role of Operational Unit of the force was crucial behind this success story.

Speaking here with the parents of recovered children at Police Line Headquarters, the IGP Islamabad said that it was not an ordinary task to trace 100 children and get them reunited with their families safely. The parents of the missing children had to really face a tough situation but our Operational Wing headed by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed investigated various cases on technical grounds and succeeded to reunite their children with them. DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed, SSP (Headquarters) Irfan Tariq, all Zonal SPs, ASPs of Model Divisions and SDPOs were also present on the occasion.

The IGP said that police was declared responsible in case any child got missing which was really shocking. A social media campaign was also launched to tell the parents about their responsibility to avoid such incidents, he added.

Islamabad police chief said most of the missing children left their homes after being dejected or getting annoyed with their parents due to their harsh attitudes. He said that not even a single case of conventional kidnapping had been reported during the current year.

He appealed the parents to remain aware about social activities of their children and keep them away from odd company and improper use of social media. The friendly as well as kind attitude of parents with their children is helpful in their proper upbringing while strict behaviour leads towards leaving of homes by them in distress.

The IGP Islamabad said that Islamabad police is committed to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and its personnel had rendered great sacrifices in the line of duty.