State land reclaimed, officials held

LAHORE:The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) is taking action against the land grabbers and corrupt elements across Punjab.

ACE while taking action in different districts has retrieved 100 acre of agricultural land worth Rs 10 crore 22 lac from illegal occupants. Likewise, ACE also arrested a tehsildar, secretary of a union council and junior X-ray technician on corruption charges. ACE, Lahore Region, took action against land grabbers of Tehsil Model Town Moza Shahzada and retrieved eight kanal 18 marla state land amounting to Rs 2 crore. Similarly, ACE Sahiwal while initiating action in Okara reclaimed 65 kanal and 14 marla state land amounting to Rs one crore 22 lac from illegal occupants. ACE, DG Khan, reclaimed 90 acres of forest land worth Rs 7 crore from illegal occupants. This piece of land was owned by Forest Department but unlawful occupants had been occupying this state land for quite long.

ACE, Bahawalnagar, arrested Tehsildar Muhammad Ajmal Saif after his pre-arrest bail petition was dismissed from Lahore High Court, Bahawalpur Bench. He is facing charges of unlawfully transferring 83 acres land and also patronising land grabbers. ACE, Lahore Region, arrested Muhammad Zahoor, a junior X-ray technician of Morr Khanda Rural Health Center for issuing fake midwifery certificates. He had allegedly demanded bribe from one Malika Tayyaba for issuing fake midwifery diploma. In another trap action, ACE, Faisalabad, arrested secretary of Union Council 39, Chiniot tehsil, for demanding bribe on issuing a death certificate.