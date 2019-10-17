India cannot digest Pakistan’s admiration in FATF: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said India is unable to digest Pakistan’s admiration in Financial Action Task Force (FATF) which expressed satisfaction on the measures taken by Pakistan against terrorism and its progress in various areas.

Talking to a delegation of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) led by Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone here at Governor House on Wednesday, Ch Sarwar said Kashmir was Pakistan’s jugular vein and people of Pakistan were with Kashmiri brethren till last drop of the blood. We will never abandon Kashmiri brethren and are ready to give every sacrifice for people of Kashmir, he maintained.

He said India has committed genocide of Kashmiris and severe human rights violations but it could not shatter the spirit and morale of Kashmiris as their struggle for freedom was moving ahead successfully with every passing day.

The governor said that world community should take a notice and play its part in protecting the innocent Kashmiris from Indian barbarities and human rights violations, adding that Kashmir issue should be resolved as per the resolutions of United Nations.

He said Pakistan would give a befitting response if India would try to carry out any misadventure as Pakistan’s Armed Forces with the support of people were fully capable of defeating any internal and external adventurism. Pakistan was a peace-loving country but its policy of peace should not be misunderstood as weakness by India, he asserted.

Ch Sarwar said Indian defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s irresponsible statement had exposed Indian government having extremist ideology of RSS.