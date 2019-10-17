Security for royal couple finalised

LAHORE:Lahore police have finalised foolproof security plan for the protection of the couple of Royal family during their visit to the City on Thursday (today).

They will tour SOS Children's Village, Aitchison College, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Badshahi Mosque, Minar-e-Pakistan and National Cricket Academy. DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan held a meeting with the security team of Royal family here on Wednesday. The officers discussed the plan in detail to avert any untoward incident. Sources said the inner cordon of the route would be covered by the British royal security team while Lahore police will look after the outer most cordons of the route and venues. Sources said Royal family security team expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by Lahore police. Most of the security plan has been kept secret due to the sensitivity of the situation.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police have devised a traffic plan during the visit of the couple. Traffic police will divert traffic on alternative routes to avoid any possible traffic mess. Traffic flow will be maintained with the deployment of additional force.

The traffic flow will be halted temporarily on The Mall, Canal Road, Ferozepur Road, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, Ravi Road and Minar-e-Pakistan for security reasons. Citizens can get guidance from Rasta App and traffic radio FM88.6 before travelling on those roads.