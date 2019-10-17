Guard dies in gun accident

LAHORE:A security guard died when he accidentally triggered his gun in the Kahna police limits on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Ashfaq. He was sitting in a chair when he triggered the gun. As a result, he suffered bullet wound in his back. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. Police were investigating the incident.

found dead: A 34-year-old man was found dead in a washroom of a mosque in the Green Town police area on Wednesday. The man, yet to be identified, was spotted dead in the washroom by a namazi. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected evidences. The body was removed to morgue.

Firing: Severe panic was created in the locality of Batapur when rival groups opened firing into the air over enmity. Police responded to a emergency call made to them but failed to arrest any of the trouble makers. Two rival groups, Malik Shahid Boda party and Niamat Group, came across each other in the Wara Jameeta area and fired shots into the air. The firing with prohibited weapons continued for hours. However, no loss of life or injury to anyone was reported. Police said five persons of both groups had already lost their lives due to the

enmity.

475 arrested: The Lahore Police, in a continued crackdown against drug peddlers around the educational institutions in the city, registered 460 first information reports (FIRs) and arrested 475 accused so far. City Division Police registered 101 cases, Cantt Division 94, Civil Lines Division 41, Sadar Division 112, Iqbal Town Division 43 and Model Town Division Police 69 FIRs during the crackdown.

The police also recovered 202kg and 144 gram charas, 64.5gram ice, 572 gram heroin, 21kg and 780gram opium, 1,240 intoxicating capsules, 9kg Bhang and 3,330-litre liquor from the criminals.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan, who is monitoring the operation, has directed all divisional SPs of Lahore Police to speed up the crackdown against narcotics sellers outside educational institutions. He urged upon the citizens to fully cooperate with the police for eliminating the narcotics from society.

Meanwhile, Civil Lines division police, in a crackdown, arrested 77 persons and seized drugs and illegal arms from their possession. Police arrested 77 accused and seized pistols, one rifle, bullets, more than 01kg charas and 42 litre liquor from them. Police busted criminal gangs and arrested their members and recovered loot worth Rs243,000 from them. Moreover, four proclaimed offenders of A&B categories and seven court absconders were also arrested. Sixteen persons were held for violating the ban on kite flying.

Rescue 1122: The Rescue 1122 of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES) provided services to victims of 856 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours. According to the data provided by the PES here Wednesday, seven persons were killed while 929 other injured in the accidents. Around 559 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 370 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the Rescue medical teams.