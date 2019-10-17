Buzdar calls for ending economic injustice

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar terming the poverty the root cause of societal disorder has stressed the need for eradicating economic injustice.

Poverty alleviation is imperative for overcoming the menace of fanaticism, he said in his message on the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

The chief minister said unjust distribution of resources increased the divide between the rich and the poor. In order to overcome poverty, he said, solid planning and effective steps were needed to be adopted. The CM said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was undertaking a number of programmes to alleviate poverty. Buzdar said raising the living standard of the common man was part of government’s priorities and the rich should also play their role in this regard. The day stressed that every member of society should lend a helping hand on the matter and provide an opportunity to take necessary steps for lessening the difficulties of those who were living a wretched life, he added.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said a warm welcome would be accorded to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton when they arrived in Lahore on Thursday (today). "We welcome the distinguished guests from the core of our hearts," he said in a press statement.

The chief minister said the Pakistanis had great respect for the British royal family as memories of late Lady Diana's visit to Pakistan were still alive in their minds. Pakistan and the United Kingdom, he said, enjoyed friendly relations. The UK's role in social sector development of Pakistan especially in the education sector was praiseworthy, he added. He hoped that the royal couple's visit would further promote bilateral relations between the two countries.

development: Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said it was time to maintain internal unity instead of indulging in the politics of creating chaos. "No one will be allowed to hinder the national development process," he asserted. The journey has started to achieve the goal of a new Pakistan but some disgruntled people were trying to impede it, he said while talking to people from DG Khan who called on him at his office here. The chief minister said the people had already rejected those elements which were afraid of change and they would reject them in future too. He said those who were making a hue and cry had no agenda for public welfare. They would fail in their endeavours as they were doing the politics of personal interests, he added. Buzdar said, "We all will move forward to realise the dream of change in the country.” The government is making an all-out effort to bring about a real change in the country, he added. The chief minister lamented that the economy was ruined due to wrong policies of the previous governments.

Meanwhile, he also listened to the problems of people and issued directions to the officers concerned for the solution to the problems.

grieved: Usman Buzdar expressed his sorrow over the death of two people in a fire erupted in a shopping mall Gujrat. He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the people who were injured in the fire.