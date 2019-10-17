Traders announce shutter-down strike on 29th, 30th

ISLAMABAD: The trader community on Wednesday announced holding shutter-down strike across the country on October 29 and 30 to press for their demands.

Addressing a press conference here, Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry, President of Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajran, said the decision to give call for shutter down strike was taken in consultation with all the groups of traders. Kashif Chaudhry said the traders would come up with stronger reaction in the next phase if the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) fails to meet their demands. "The traders’ community will not call off its protest till the FBR withdraws the condition of Computerized National Identity Card on purchase of items for and above Rs50,000," he said.

The President Markazi Anjuman Tajran, Muhammad Ajmal Baloch, Sharjeel Mir, Shahid Ghafoor Paracha

Naeem Mir, Raja Javed Iqbal were also present on the occasion. Kashif Chaudhry said the conditions being imposed by the FBR on traders would not help increase in tax collection rather they would backfire resulting in corruption. He maintained the shutter-down strike would serve as a referendum against the economic policies of the government and the FBR.