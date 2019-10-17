Country can’t afford incompetent PTI govt: Ahsan

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has warned that the country cannot afford the rule of incompetent PTI government anymore.

To bring back the lost economic growth, prosperity and political stability, the nation needs to get rid of this fake-mandated government as soon as possible, he said while talking to the media after a meeting of the party on Wednesday, which discussed reorganization of the party ahead of the forthcoming anti-government movement.

Ahsan said the meeting discussed preparations for the upcoming Azadi March against the PTI government. The final strategy for launching a movement against the government would be announced at a joint press conference by PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday.

To a question, Ahsan said the PML-N has demanded that fresh elections be held immediately so that the country could be put back on the track of development since this illegal government has put the country’s march towards progress in reverse direction after coming into power through a fake mandate. He said the PML-N would be the torch-bearer of every movement against this illegal PTI government. The PML-N would try its best along with other opposition parties to bring the illegal rule of the PTI to an end. To a question, he said the PML-N has been in contact with the PPP and other opposition parties regarding the strategy for removing the government.

He said the PML-N had completed reorganization at the division level on the directives of Nawaz Sharif, and all the vacant party offices would be filled soon. He said the leadership would take the party to the grassroots level, adding that the PML-N has a compete road map for putting the country back on the road to prosperity. He said the PML-N has successfully fulfilled every promise. He recalled that recovering the power generation shortfall and improving economic growth were near impossible tasks when the PML-N came into power but it achieved those tasks.

He told a questioner the PTI government let the economic growth rate fall down three per cent in one year which was unprecedented in the world history. He said the PML-N launched development projects worth Rs 3,250 billion in five years but all of those were reversed after 2018. He said the PTI government is taking revenge on Punjab for voting in favour of Nawaz Sharif.

The PTI launched a vicious attack on democracy by dismissing the elected local governments and it is now the duty of the judiciary to restore the democratic rights of 58,000 elected local government representatives. He said the PTI also deceived the people of southern Punjab in the name of a separate province, adding that the PML-N submitted the constitutional amendment movements in favour of Bahawalpur and southern Punjab provinces, but the PTI government did not respond to these despite offer of unconditional cooperation by the PML-N.

Awais Leghari told the media the meeting was the first get-together of the newly-formed party organizations and discussed the proposals of activating the party bodies at all levels.