Plant at Palai

According to some media reports, a cement factory is proposed to be established at Palai, district Malakand. However, experts within the country and abroad have highlighted the devastating adverse effects of emission of poisonous gases from sources like cement factories, etc. Also, a huge amount of water is consumed during the manufacturing of cement, thus causing underground water depletion. It merits a mention that there are seven villages situated at a distance of 1-3 kilometers from the proposed cement factory and more than 100,000 people are living there and would be exposed to the harmful gases; there are no hospitals in these villages except dispensaries.

Palai oranges fetch the highest price in the world market as the area is renowned for its fruit orchards, especially citrus fruits. The establishment of the proposed cement factory will not affect only Palai village but will also affect other surrounding villages. In view of the above, the honourable Chief Justice of the Supreme Court is requested to take notice of this matter so as to save the local population from the ill effects of the proposed cement plant.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar