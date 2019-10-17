Dengue and Pakistan

The increase in the rate of dengue cases is very alarming. There’s no doubt that the dengue fever’s mushroom growth is a failure of our government’s policies on countering it and it shows how non-serious our ruling class is about the welfare of our people. According to government reports, as many as 6,537 cases have been reported from Islamabad, 5,642 from Punjab, 4,403 from Sindh, 4,276 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 2,750 from Balochistan. People should use mosquito repellent, cover their arms and legs, particularly before sunrise and after sunset. In case of getting the dengue virus, they should not panic as it can be treated by having lots of fluids and fruits and controlling the fever.

The government should do everything in its power to prevent the fast growth of dengue fever in our country and protect the life and welfare of our citizens which is its duty.

Muhammad Asim Khan

Islamabad