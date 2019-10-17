Aisam-Gonzalez storm into European Open quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez reached the quarter-finals of European Open Tennis tournament in Antwerp, Belgium on Wednesday.

The unseeded pair of Aisam and Santiago, ranked 55 and 58, respectively, defeated the unseeded Italian duo of Lorenzo Sonego and Andrea Vavassori, ranked 396 and 133, respectively, 7-5, 7-6(4) in the first round of men’s doubles category of this ATP-250 championship.