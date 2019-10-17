Man attempts suicide after stabbing estranged wife

A man injured himself with a knife after stabbing his estranged wife at a house in Kashmir Colony’s Sector A in the Mehmoodabad police limits on Wednesday.

The couple was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. They were identified as 36-year-old Shaukat, son of Noor Muhammad, and Rubina Khokhar, 33.

According to SHO Ejaz Pathan, Shaukat’s wife had left his house over a family dispute. He said that when Shaukat came to the house of his in-laws to ask his wife to return home, the woman refused to patch things up with him. This angered the man and he stabbed his wife and himself. The police officer said the couple had got married about 11 years ago and had two children.