SSWMB to impose fine on contractors for transporting garbage uncovered

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) has announced that heavy fines will be imposed on contractors transporting garbage in open trucks around the city.

According to a press statement, the managing director of the board, Asif Ikram, has told the contractors responsible for transferring garbage from the garbage transfer stations to landfill sites of Karachi to keep their garbage trucks covered with a sheet. He said any contractor caught violating this directive would be heavily fined.

“We will not allow anyone to litter the city. All the contractors will have to abide by the law,” he said.

Currently, the board is functional in the district municipal corporations (DMC) of East, South, Malir and West districts. A Chinese company, Changyi Kangjie Sanitation Engineering Company, was given a contract for the South and East DMCs in January 2017.

The contract was awarded to another Chinese firm, Hangzhou Jinjiang Sanitation Services, in 2018 for the West and Malir DMCs. In August this year, the board terminated the firm’s contract for District West for failing to do the job satisfactorily. The same firm, however, continues to do its job in the Malir district.

Ikram was on a visit to the SSWMB’s command and control department on Wednesday. Through the tracker installed inside the garbage trucks, he checked how those trucks emptied their garbage as well as their movement within the city at the command and control department.

In charge command and control Nabi Sheikh and in-charge central complaint system Momal Qureshi of the board briefed the MD on the performance of their department. Ikram sought a report of the daily movement of garbage vans and attendance of sanitary workers.