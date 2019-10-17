Industrial revival plan hailed

LAHORE: The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Association Front (PIAF) welcomed the government plan to revive 687 sick industrial units within sixty days, saying it is imperative to enhance industrial base for economic revitalisation and industrial growth.

PIAF chairman Mian Nauman Kabir called for collaboration with the private sector for promotion of small and medium enterprises, giving importance to small industrial units so that employment opportunities could be generated.