ICC confronts: BCCI, okays new tournament

DUBAI: Cricket’s global governing body is heading towards a confrontation with the game’s biggest powerhouse after the ICC decided to include an extra tournament in the next rights cycle overlooking objections from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

On Monday the ICC Board gave consent to include an extra global tournament in the next events rights cycle, which starts after the 2023 World Cup. As it stands, the ICC’s decision, made at its meeting in Dubai over the weekend, means that its next eight-year cycle running from 2023 to 2031 would have one ICC global (both men’s and women’s) event every year: two 50-over World Cups, four T20 World Cups and two editions of this extra event, which is understood to be in the 50-overs format.

It could, according to some officials’ familiar with discussions at the ICC’s meetings, be a six-team 50-over tournament, along the lines of a smaller Champions Trophy.

However, the BCCI has already raised several concerns about the addition and Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI president-elect, made it clear in his first media interaction after filing his nomination that he wanted to revisit the matter of BCCI’s share of the ICC’s revenues. He said India should get what it “deserves”, considering nearly 70 percent of the global cricket revenues come from India.

The ICC board’s move came a day after the BCCI expressed reservations over signing off on a decision before its new administration was in place (elections are scheduled for October 23), as well as over how another global event would eat into cricket’s bilateral calendar.

Cricinfo has seen an e-mail sent on Sunday by Rahul Johri, the BCCI’s chief executive officer, to his ICC counterpart Manu Sawhney, in which he warns of the threat an extra global tournament poses to the bilateral calendar. Johri wrote that if the Future Tours Programme (FTP) for the next cycle (2023-31) was finalised without due deliberation, it would not only be “premature” but have “wide ranging repercussions” on bilateral cricket.

Incidentally, Amitabh Choudhary, the BCCI’s acting secretary was present at the ICC Board meeting, and echoed the sentiment expressed by Johri. However, the rest of the Board members said that the ICC decided to go ahead with the proposal to save time. It is understood that the move received widespread support.

“The Board decided that the eight-year cycle commencing in 2023 will comprise eight men’s events, eight Women’s events, four men’s Under-19 events and four women’s U-19 events,” the ICC said in a release on Monday.