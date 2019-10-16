National T20 Cup: Ahmed hits ton in Central Punjab win

ISLAMABAD: An unbeaten 111 from 63 balls by Ahmed Shehzad helped Central Punjab register a four-wicket win over Northern in the National T20 Cup match played at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium.

Set a target of 223, Central Punjab chased down the total on the penultimate ball of the match.

Opener Ahmed played an instrumental role in the run-chase, hitting 13 fours and three sixes to guide his team to their first win of the tournament.

The next best scorer in the Central Punjab’s innings was Saad Nasim, who made 29 from 20 balls with three fours and a six.

Faheem Ashraf lofted two sixes and a four in his 28, which came off 16 balls.

Northern’s captain Imad Wasim was the pick of the bowlers with 3-38.

After deciding to bat, Northern made 222-6 in 20 overs because of Asif Ali’s blistering 93 off 35 balls that included four fours and 10 sixes. Mohammad Nawaz scored 51 by facing 35 deliveries, cracking four sixes and a four as the pair stitched a 107-run partnership for the third-wicket. Faheem took three wickets for 44 runs.

Waqas Maqsood, Nasim Shah and Usman Qadir took a wicket each.

Scores in brief: Northern 222-6 in 20 overs (Asif Ali 93, Mohammad Nawaz 51, Umar Amin 38, Imad Wasim 22; Faheem Ashraf 3-44). Central Punjab 226-6 in 19.5 overs (Ahmed Shehzad 111, Saad Nasim 29, Faheem Ashraf 28, Rizwan Hussain 20; Imad Wasim 3-38, Sohail Tanvir 2-50).

SECOND XI TOURNAMENT IN KARACHI: Left-arm-spinner Raza Ali Dar’s astonishing seven-wicket haul went in vain as Central Punjab went down by 19 runs to Northern in the National T20 2nd XI tournament at the National Stadium here on Tuesday, says a press release.

In the second match of the day, Southern Punjab recorded a three-wicket win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the back of another match-winning innings by opener Zeeshan Ashraf.

Northern opted to bat first after winning the toss. Pacer Aizaz Cheema took two early wickets to peg Northern back. Faizan Riaz 34 and Noman Ali 33 brought Northern back in the hunt.

Northern lost their last four wickets for 10 runs including a hat-trick for Raza, who returned remarkable figures of 4-0-29-7 as Northern were dismissed for 162 runs.

Central Punjab were restricted to 143-9 in reply. Usman Salahuddin top-scored with a 21-ball 27, Mohammad Saad scored 24 while Nauman Anwar contributed 23 runs.

Leg-spinner Osama Mir took three, while Raza Hasan and Sadaf Hussain took two wickets each.

Scores in brief: At National Stadium: Northern 162 all out, 20 overs (Faizan Riaz 34, Noman Ali 33; Raza Ali Dar 7-29). Central Punjab 143-9, 20 overs (Usman Salahuddin 27, Muhammad Saad 24; Usama Mir 3-31, Raza Hasan 2-19). Result: Northern won by 19 runs.

At National Stadium: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 197-6, 20 overs (Nabi Gul 94, Kamran Ghulam 23; Muhammad Imran 3-22). Southern Punjab 199-7, 19.4 overs (Zeeshan Ashraf 52, Zain Abbas 47; Khalid Usman 2-36). Result: Southern Punjab won by three wickets.