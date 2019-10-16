Reservations over: PPP to be with JUI-F on Azadi March stage

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Tuesday removed the reservations of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) about its support to the PTI candidate in the Larkana by-polls and seeking the party’s cooperation for the Azadi March.

Opposition Leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and JUI-F senior leader Akram Khan Durrani met with the PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari at his residence here. It was decided that the PPP Rehbar Committee’s decisions would be followed to the letter.

Talking to the newsmen after the meeting, Durrani said all members of the Rehbar Committee would be on the Azadi March stage.

“The opposition is united and will move ahead with unity,” he said. He said the PPP had sought the JUI-F’s support in Ghotki by-elections and not only supported but also sent its polling agents but in the by-election the PPP did not seek the support of JUI-F at any level.

“We will try not to indulge in small things and should avoid making small issues to achieve big targets,” he said, adding that the JUI-F was ready to not only give one constituency, but also the slot of opposition leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Bokhari said it was a unanimous decision of the Multi Parties Conference of the opposition to get rid of the present government.

“All the parties were united to get rid of the present government and had different strategies but all were agreed on the Azadi March,” he said.