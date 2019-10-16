close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
NR
News Report
October 16, 2019

After palm oil threat: Malaysia mulls over increasing Indian imports

National

NR
News Report
October 16, 2019

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is considering raising imports of raw sugar and buffalo meat from India, potentially easing trade tensions after reports New Delhi could restrict Malaysian palm oil imports following the country’s criticism of India’s actions in the Occupied Kashmir.

Malaysia is the world’s second largest producer and exporter of palm oil after Indonesia. Its benchmark palm oil futures FCPOc3 recouped losses to end higher on Tuesday after the announcement by the country’s government, a British wire service reported.

The country’s Ministry of Primary Industries, which handles palm oil matters, said in a statement that it made the decision in light of India’s importance as Malaysia’s third-largest export destination in 2018 for palm oil and palm-based products worth 6.84 billion ringgit ($1.63 billion), reports a UK-based news agency.

