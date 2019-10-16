close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2019

HRCP backs visually-impaired workers

National

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) supports the ongoing protest by visually-impaired persons at Charing Cross. This was stated in a statement issued by HRCP. HRCP urged the Punjab government to support the rights of persons living with disabilities (PLWDs) to earn at the very least, a living wage - especially when they are more likely than others to be affected by spiraling inflation.

