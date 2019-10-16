HRCP backs visually-impaired workers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) supports the ongoing protest by visually-impaired persons at Charing Cross. This was stated in a statement issued by HRCP. HRCP urged the Punjab government to support the rights of persons living with disabilities (PLWDs) to earn at the very least, a living wage - especially when they are more likely than others to be affected by spiraling inflation.
