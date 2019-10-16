Man kills four members of his family for property

MULTAN: A man allegedly killed his two sons, a daughter and a grandson over a property dispute at Tehsil Shujabad on Tuesday. Reportedly, accused Khuda Baksh (55) was annoyed with his family over a long standing property issue. On the day of the incident, he quarreled with his family over the same issue. Later, the accused allegedly opened fire at his sons Muhammad Nawaz (30) and Imran (27), daughter Fauzia (19) and 10-month old grandson Madni. As a result, all four members of eth family were killed on the spot. His son Rizwan (19) and maid Nasreen Bibi also suffered bullet injuries. The injured were rushed to the THQ Hospital. Later, RPO Waseem Ahmad Khan, SSP Operations Muhammad Kashif Aslam, SSP Investigation Rab Nawaz and SP Sadar Division Rana Muhammad Ashraf also reached the site of the crime. Shujabad police have arrested the accused.