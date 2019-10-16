Tevta role lauded

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said the “Hunarmand Naujawan” programme and start of evening classes in Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) institutes will be helpful to meet the desired targets

Chairing a meeting at Tevta Secretariat here on Tuesday, he said that Tevta was an important institution to meet the demands for skilled manpower in industrial sector. Tevta Chairman Ali Salman Siddique briefed the meeting on the Tevta roadmap, including short, medium and long-term strategies, for introducing innovation and research. Provincial ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht and Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi were also present.

Aslam Iqbal said that Tevta had made collaboration with New Talk, LUMS, Microsoft, Akhuwat and other prominent institutions for the promotion of technical and vocational education in the province.

He said specialised training programmes were being started for training the differently-able children, adding that mobile application would also be introduced to make available the services of technical people. He said that complete data of skilled persons and their employment details would be maintained for policy formulation.

Painting exhibition: The Lahore Arts Council will hold a painting exhibition to highlight the lockdown of Kashmir.

The Exhibition will be open at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall, at 3:30pm on Wednesday (today). Provincial Minister of Punjab for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Baitul Maal and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja will inaugurate the exhibition. It aims to promote the “Kashmiris Struggle Movement”. Fifty-five participants have submitted 80 artworks at the Alhamra Art Gallery.