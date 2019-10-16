Pakistan urges IPU to heed SOS calls of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Bringing to the notice of the IPU and condemning the illegal occupation of Indian-held Kashmir, Pakistan has once again urged the international community to attend to the SOS calls of the beleaguered Kashmiris.

This was conveyed by a Pakistan parliamentary delegation, which met President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Ms Gabriela Cuevas Barron and Secretary General of the IPU Martin Chungong separately here in the Serbian capital Belgrade, which is hosting the 141st General Assembly of the 188-member international parliamentary body, according to a message received from Belgrade, Serbia. The delegation, led by Chairman Kashmir Committee MNA Syed Fakhar Imam and comprising Senator Sherry Rehman, MNA Malik Ehsanullah Tiwana and MNA Shazia Marri, asked the IPU to send a fact-finding mission to the region to ascertain the scale and magnitude of human sufferings in Kashmir.

Fakhar Imam urged the world parliamentary body to help convince India to implement UN Security Council resolutions in the wake of the recent surge in New Delhi’s atrocities in the besieged valley.

He called for immediate lifting of all restrictions on mobility and communications as the valley had seen an uninterrupted round-the-clock curfew from August 5 till the end of September, only to be relaxed in select areas. This, according to Imam, had turned Kashmir into “world’s largest open air jail.” He deplored the inhuman detention of the entire Kashmiri leadership, including the abduction of thousands of young boys.

While referring to the recommendations of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, he favoured the global human rights body’s call to establish a UN Inquiry Commission to investigate human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir. He deplored the fact that India had so far barred any international observer’s mission into Kashmir. “It is regretted to note that while the entire international media and global human rights organizations have condemned India for its undemocratic and abrasive handling of the situation, it has so far failed in convincing the Indian leadership to revisit its fascist and racist actions,” said Fakhar Imam.

“Since 1989, around 100,000 Kashmiris have been martyred by the Indian occupation forces. Out of these 7,130 persons have been martyred in custody,” said Imam. He elaborated the plight of Kashmiris by informing the IPU leaders that the occupying Indian authorities had even relegated to use rape as a weapon of terror. “There are more than 12,000 cases of rapes while over a million children have been left orphaned. The Indian forces have failed to give any account of the over 7,000 mass graves, so far discovered with thousands of victims of fake encounters.” Senator Sherry Rehman noted that as a global parliamentary multilateral forum, the IPU was best placed to use its resources in bringing India to the negotiations table. “The very fact that India has continued to shy away from dialogue and has persistently barred any international agency or individual from visiting the besieged valley for facts ascertainment proves itself that India is desperate to hide crimes against humanity.”

MNA Ehsanullah Tiwana, chairman of the National Assembly’s Foreign Relations Committee, joined his fellow parliamentarians in echoing the need to establish a conducive environment in the besieged Kashmir Valley for a just and honourable settlement of the 72-year dispute.

Gabriela Cuevas Barron observed that in her opinion the South Asian region and the Indo-Pak borders were the most dangerous borders in the world, which divided two opposing nuclear powers. She stressed maintenance of peace and informed that she would be visiting the region in December this year to help develop a conducive environment for dialogue between India and Pakistan. Martin Chungong, secretary general of the IPU, offered facilitating talks between India and Pakistan if the two sides agreed.

The 11-member joint Pakistani parliamentary delegation, attending the IPU comprises Senators Mohsin Aziz, Liaquat Taraki, Sherry Rehman, Farooq Naik and Javaid Abbasi and MNAs Syed Fakhar Imam, Malik Ehsanullah Tiwana, Sher Ali Arbab, Dr Haider Ali Khan, Shazia Mari and Dr Nisar Cheema. The members have remained active in raising the issue of Kashmir in various meetings of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.