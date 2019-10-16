close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2019

Youth commits suicide

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2019

LAHORE: A 22-year-old youth committed suicide over unknown issue in the Liaqatabad police area on Tuesday. The youth has been identified as Nabeel, a resident of Liaqatabad Bazaar. He was rushed to hospital where he died. Police have collected evidences from the scene. Further investigation is underway. Police handed over the body to his family after completing legal formalities.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan