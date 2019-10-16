Youth commits suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 22-year-old youth committed suicide over unknown issue in the Liaqatabad police area on Tuesday. The youth has been identified as Nabeel, a resident of Liaqatabad Bazaar. He was rushed to hospital where he died. Police have collected evidences from the scene. Further investigation is underway. Police handed over the body to his family after completing legal formalities.
