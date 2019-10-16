DG PSB arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has taken Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Arif Ibrahim into custody on corruption charges.NAB will present him in court of law for judicial remand Wednesday. Arif Ibrahim had been under investigation for alleged mall practices during his recent posting with Gilgit and Baltistan government.
