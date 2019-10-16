Punjab archery players urged to win medals in National Games

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh visited training camp of Punjab archery team at Punjab archery arena adjacent to National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

Aulakh was accompanied by Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser, Secretary Pakistan Archery Federation Wisal Khan, President Punjab Archery Association Manzar Farid Shah, Secretary Punjab Archery Association Amanullah Khan and other officials during his visit.

Punjab Archery Association is organizing training camp with the collaboration of Sports Board Punjab (SBP) for the preparation of Punjab team for upcoming 33rd National Games 2019 scheduled to be held at Peshawar.As many as 32 players including 22 male and 10 female players are taking part in archery training camp. After training camp, a six-member (3 male and 3 female players) Punjab archery team will participate in the National Games 2019.

Aulakh, on this occasion, urged the Punjab archery players to focus on their game on the eve of grand event of National Games. “Our players are quite talented and they can clinch plenty of medals in the National Games 2019,” he anticipates.

Meanwhile, DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said that youth is the real asset of Pakistan and our youth has the capability to steer the country into the right direction; he expressed these views while addressing Youth Conference 2019 at SBP E-Library, Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser, DSO Tanveer Shah and large number of girls and boys were also present in Youth Conference held under the auspices of Jago NGO.

Addressing the Youth Conference, Aulakh lauded the holding of Youth Conference. “Such platforms are need of the hour to give right direction to youth of the country especially in this crucial time”.