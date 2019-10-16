Talha to feature in Asian Weightlifting

KARACHI: Pakistan’s highly talented young weightlifter Talha Talib is set to leave for Pyongyang on October 17 to feature in the Asian Weightlifting Championships slated to be held from October 19 to 27.

He will be accompanied by Ali Aslam as coach. Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) secretary Amjad Amin Butt told The News on Tuesday that Talha had prepared well and he was hopeful he would get a medal.

The 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games bronze medallist plays in 62 kilogramme. Butt said that the event also serves as qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.