Prize money boost for Aussie women cricketers

SYDNEY: Cricket Australia said Tuesday it would top up the prize money for the Aussie women’s team for the T20 World Cup next year to ensure parity with the men’s winnings.

The International Cricket Council on Monday announced a 320 percent boost in prize money for 2020 women’s competition, with the winners taking home $1 million and the runners up $500,000.

Cricket Australia will kick in an extra share to match the equivalent prize money for the men’s tournament wherever the women place, up to an additional $600,000 for a win in the finals.

“We want to continue our commitment to equality by ensuring that any prize money earned by the Australian Women’s team in the T20 World Cup is the same as what is on offer in the men’s side of the tournament,” Cricket Australia boss Kevin Roberts said in a statement.

“While there is no doubt we are starting to see financial progress for our talented cricketers, we still have a way to go and CA will continue to play a role in driving equality for our athletes,” he added.

Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers Association negotiated an agreement two years ago that saw all players paid the same base rate regardless of gender.The top ranked Australian women’s team will be hot favourites on their home soil when the T20 World Cup kicks off in February next year.