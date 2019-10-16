Pakistan needs Razzaq-like power-hitter, says Afridi

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has expressed concern over the dearth of power-hitters in Pakistan cricket team, after the Men in Green suffered a 3-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka in a recently concluded T20I series.

“Pakistan missed the element of power-hitting in the series against Sri Lanka. We managed to hit only two sixes and we are not seeing the expected talent when it comes to hitting,” said Shahid Afridi, in a video.

The hard hitting all-rounder, who is known for his ability to hit sixes, said that Pakistan once boast fine power-hitters such as Abdul Razzaq. However, he said, the shortage of power-hitters is a concern as the side would be touring Australia in coming weeks.

“Power hitters have always played a very important role in Pakistan cricket, for example Abdul Razzaq was a fine hitter. Earlier, former captain Ramiz Raja said that Pakistan needs a power-hitting coach after the team lost the T20I home series to Sri Lanka 3-0 on Monday. “I believe that in T20 cricket we need to bring in another coach, and a power-hitter coach in order to correct our direction in this format,” he said.